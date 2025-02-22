Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 83,861 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,861 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,320 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,798,000 after purchasing an additional 916,839 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,579.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 781,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 752,002 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 115.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 448,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 239,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,403,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 203,421 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

