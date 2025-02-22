Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 18,637 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

