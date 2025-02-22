Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,184,000 after buying an additional 3,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after acquiring an additional 776,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,957,000 after purchasing an additional 460,697 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $61.07 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

