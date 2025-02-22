iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 498,845 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,147,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after buying an additional 200,877 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 128,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

