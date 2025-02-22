Critical Survey: ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) versus Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $92.44 million 3.09 $26.73 million $3.26 9.79 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $43.47 million 3.30 $9.38 million $0.91 14.43

Profitability

ChoiceOne Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. ChoiceOne Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 19.21% 12.44% 1.04% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 10.99% 6.97% 0.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

ChoiceOne Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given ChoiceOne Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ChoiceOne Financial Services is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial lending products, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers alternative investment products, which include annuities and mutual funds; and sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. Further, it provides trust and wealth management services. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

