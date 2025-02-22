Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $218.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

