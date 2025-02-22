Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $102.13

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point increased their price target on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $1,109,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,931,968.06. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $543,652.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 218,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,530.52. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Q2 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -135.13 and a beta of 1.61. Q2 has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

