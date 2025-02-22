Hunter C. Smith Sells 2,215 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $126,742.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,137.38. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $56.07 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,416,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,624,000 after buying an additional 45,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 621,432 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

