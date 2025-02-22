AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

ALOT opened at $11.49 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstroNova Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 4th quarter valued at $4,507,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter worth $1,536,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AstroNova by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

