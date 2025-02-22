AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
ALOT opened at $11.49 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Featured Stories
