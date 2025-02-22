Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $5,248.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

BKNG stock opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,903.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4,551.96.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 181.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

