Aleksandar Milovanovic Acquires 100,000 Shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,514,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,037,185.76. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 20,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GMGI opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.27.

Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Golden Matrix Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMGI

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.