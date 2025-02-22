Aleksandar Milovanovic Acquires 100,000 Shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,514,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,037,185.76. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 20,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.
Golden Matrix Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ GMGI opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.27.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Golden Matrix Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
