Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells 1,023 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,023 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,724.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,016. The trade was a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $937.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,054.69 and a 200 day moving average of $977.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its position in ServiceNow by 57.0% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

