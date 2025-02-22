Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.11.
ODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Oddity Tech stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.34.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
