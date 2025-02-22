Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,839 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,839 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HP worth $36,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

