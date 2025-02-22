Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,876,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160,505 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,612,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,145,000 after purchasing an additional 130,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 605,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.