FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.9 %

FCN opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average is $206.78. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $161.24 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

