Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Price Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

