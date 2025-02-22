Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Sabre alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sabre

Sabre Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.