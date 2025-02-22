Susquehanna Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $6.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bumble from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

Get Bumble alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bumble

Bumble Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BMBL opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Bumble has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $564.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $30,940,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,382,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,953,000 after buying an additional 1,298,630 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth about $5,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bumble by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 626,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 370,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.