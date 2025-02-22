Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CEO Lisa Palmer Sells 25,000 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regency Centers stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

