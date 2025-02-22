Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $151.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $111.10 and a 1 year high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

