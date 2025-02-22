Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and traded as high as $34.82. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

Institutional Trading of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

