Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.14 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 394 ($4.98). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 391.50 ($4.95), with a volume of 787,808 shares.

Fidelity European Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 370.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 371.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.80.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

