PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDIGet Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $19.63. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 1,632,761 shares.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $19,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 673,817 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,434,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 338,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,900,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 289,535 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.