PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $19.63. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 1,632,761 shares.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $19,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 673,817 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,434,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 338,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,900,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 289,535 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

