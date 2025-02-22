PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $19.63. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 1,632,761 shares.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
