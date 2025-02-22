Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.96 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.58). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 282 ($3.56), with a volume of 282,364 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The company has a market cap of £378.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.69.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.60%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

