Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 804.91 ($10.17) and traded as high as GBX 814 ($10.28). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.21), with a volume of 96,181 shares.

Henderson Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market cap of £593.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 804.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 839.21.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a net margin of 93.00% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

