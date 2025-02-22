Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and traded as high as $38.51. Zalando shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
Zalando Stock Up 7.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33.
About Zalando
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zalando
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.