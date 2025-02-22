Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and traded as high as $38.51. Zalando shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Zalando Stock Up 7.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

