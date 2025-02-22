Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.39.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$13.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.18, for a total transaction of C$1,002,936.80. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 4,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$75,375.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,010 shares of company stock valued at $463,552 and sold 280,371 shares valued at $4,640,525. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

