Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 9,532 Shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 6.56% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Shares of BUJA opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

