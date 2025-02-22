TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Price

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$101.50 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.10.

IMO opened at C$99.26 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$81.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 25.78%.

In other Imperial Oil news, Director Bradley William Corson acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$467,713.92. 71.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

