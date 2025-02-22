Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.44.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

Altus Group stock opened at C$55.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$45.98 and a 12 month high of C$61.09.

In other news, Director William Brennan bought 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,239.61. Insiders acquired a total of 9,027 shares of company stock worth $515,312 in the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

