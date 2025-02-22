Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,928,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,010,968. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $273,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $286,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $268,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $691,849.47.

eXp World Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.26 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.29.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in eXp World by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 75,431 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in eXp World by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 296,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 176,509 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

