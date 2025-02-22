Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $369,163.08 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $369,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,023.24. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Equitable Trading Down 4.7 %
NYSE:EQH opened at $51.44 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 43.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Equitable by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.