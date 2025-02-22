Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $369,163.08 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $369,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,023.24. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equitable Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $51.44 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 43.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Equitable by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile



Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

