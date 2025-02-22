ING Groep NV Acquires 4,133 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.05% of Teleflex worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 190.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $175.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.62 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

