Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 330 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,835,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,526,000 after purchasing an additional 195,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,675,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 406,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $61.25 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

