Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,739,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,035,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 487,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,393,000 after buying an additional 109,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after buying an additional 75,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,531,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.