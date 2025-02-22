iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Trimmed by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

IWM stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

