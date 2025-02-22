Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,300 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Natera worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,481 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,343,000 after acquiring an additional 413,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,099,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,958,000 after acquiring an additional 328,375 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 687,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after acquiring an additional 272,361 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Natera by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,706 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $162.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Insider Activity at Natera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,150,756.13. This represents a 22.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $4,277,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,435.05. The trade was a 19.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,772 shares of company stock worth $49,741,699. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

