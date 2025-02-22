Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 37,321 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.00. Sea Limited has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.00 and a beta of 1.55.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

