Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,577 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDXX stock opened at $452.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

