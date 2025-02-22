NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NBY

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.