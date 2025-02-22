Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSUN. Raymond James raised Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

FSUN stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Firstsun Capital Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 4,306.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

