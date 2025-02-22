Gordon Haskett Upgrades Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Buy

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.16.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 309,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Worldly Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,037,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $13,324,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

