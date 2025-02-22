Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 29,212 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Tri-Continental worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tri-Continental by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $32.60 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

