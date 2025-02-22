Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sempra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 774,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,071,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Sempra

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.