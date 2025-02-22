Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $62.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

