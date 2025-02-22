Financial Review: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeurAxis and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zynex has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.71%. Given Zynex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -492.76% N/A -641.25% Zynex 2.49% 13.05% 3.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of NeurAxis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeurAxis and Zynex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million 6.75 -$14.63 million ($1.84) -1.26 Zynex $193.67 million 1.18 $9.73 million $0.15 47.93

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NeurAxis has a beta of 4.22, meaning that its share price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats NeurAxis on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and braces for rehabilitation support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500); Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring and intravascular volume monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

