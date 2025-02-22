US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 454.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,992 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in US Foods by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

