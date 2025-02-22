Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,563 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after buying an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,399,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $277.47 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.73 and its 200 day moving average is $264.75.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.05.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

