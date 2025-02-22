William Magnuson Sells 18,050 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $736,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,053,748.12. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $59.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Braze by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

